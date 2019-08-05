Tyler Perry Lands BET Show Focusing on Single Black Women…

Tyler Perry is totally making the most of his massive content partnership with BET.

The media mogul who inked his mammoth deal with Viacom back in July 2017, recently announced he’s working on a new dramatic comedy called Sistas.

Perry, the creator of the successful ‘Why Did I Get Married’ series will now focus on the lives of a group of Black single women… think “Girlfriends”… or “Why Am I Still Single?”.

Details below…

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

‘Sistas’ revolves around a group of single black women from different walks of life who bond over their one common thread: why they’re single. Viewers will watch the women navigate their complicated love lives, careers and friendships through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.

KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown will star in the hourlong dramatic series that will debut in the fall. Principal photography for Sistas is already underway at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Perry will serve as the writer, director and showrunner. He’ll exec produce alongside Michelle Sneed for Tyler Perry Studios. Sistas will premiere in the fall on BET.

Under the Viacom deal, Perry is committed to producing two dramas, two comedies and a live holiday-themed production, which will all air on BET between October 2019 and September 2020 (aka fiscal year 2020).

Sistas joins Perry’s White House soap The Oval at BET. Details of the remaining series have not yet been revealed.