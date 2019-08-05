Quick Quotes: Keyshia Ka’Oir Wants You To Know Some Things About Gucci Mane’s Child Support Payments…

NEWSFLASH!!! Gucci Mane’s wife is NOT HERE for all of the disrespect and slander her man is receiving from online commentary.

Keyshia Ka’Oir recently hit the net to address all of you who constantly bringing up her man’s child support obligations and she also threw a bone to those of you who criticize her for failing to raise her own 3 kids.

Details below…

SandraRose reports that Ka’Oir recently lashed out at social media users who say she’s a deadbeat mom and says sh has no kids in Jamaica. She also addressed those of you who accuse her of keeping Gucci away from his special needs son.

Gucci Mane’s baby mama Sheena Evans reportedly agreed to an out-of-court settlement in their bitter child support battle.

Gucci, 39, will pay Evans nearly $10,000 a month for their special needs son Keithon who was born in 2007. Additionally, Gucci agreed to purchase a new car for Evans and pay six-figures in back child support. Per their 2011 agreement he will receive visitation rights and Evans will continue to have primary custody of the boy.

Many feel that Ka’Oir’s statements are a direct diss towards her husband’s baby mother and child. Meanwhile, Gucci Mane has remained silent on the issue.

What are your thoughts about Keyshia’s online comments?