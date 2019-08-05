Facts vs. Fiction: #RHOA Kenya Moore Accused of Spreading Fake Stories About Nene Leakes…

Another day, another random Real Housewives of Atlanta story hits the news.

Just last week there were stories that Nene Leakes “exploded” about Cynthia Bailey’s engagement but the OG housewife quickly put those rumors to bed (click HERE if you missed that).

And this week, rumors are floating around that Nene Leakes was under the influence and “almost came to blows” with a cast member during their girl’s trip to Toronto.

I hate to break up the drag fest… but the story seems to be another ALLEGEDLY planted article from the newly returned Kenya Moore.

Details below…

Now I’m not one to gossip… but since we’re on the topic let’s just dive in!

Blogger LoveBScott recently revealed that there was an altercation while the ladies where dining at Lavelle’s in Toronto. It was reported that the exchange got so heated that the women “almost came to blows” during dinner.

Apparently Kenya Moore one of the ladies hit up the blawg to give them the deets, stating that Nene “allegedly ‘came in with her bare breasts exposed,’ causing speculation as to whether or not she was under the influence.’

The story was posted just moments after Nene and Kenya’s heated exchange and apparently I’m not the only one who thinks it came STRAIGHT from Kenya…

The story claimed the Leakes’ entrance caused “speculation as to whether or not she was under the influence”. Again the source has in prior seasons fed false stories that her costars were drunk during filming.

If anything, Kenya was the one under the influence… at least according to this video where she seemed to be holding on to Eva to walk…

But I digress.

My sources reveal that Nene and Kenya hashed things out over dinner about where exactly the animosity between them originated and while a few voices were raised, there wasn’t anything close to a threat of physical fighting.

[Sidebar: I hate that fact that there’s always speculation about these intelligent BLACK women… who are all making at least 6 figures and above can’t have a disagreement without it turning violent. But again… I digress.]

Apparently a major bone of contention between the two is that Nene seems to feel that Kenya started their “beef” online by constantly “PLANTING” stories on the blogs and social media after she got the boot and Kenya reportedly feels the same about Nene.

While I doubt that either has as much power as they think they have, I do believe that both pick at each other online. Whatever the case, I think that Nene has come to terms with dealing with Kenya’s manipulations. In fact, she has issued the following response to the latest chatter…