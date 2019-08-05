“Drop it Low for Jesus” is gospel with a twist… and it’s making the waves online!

The song hit social media by storm over the weekend and it’s created a huge debate about how today’s mainstream gospel artists have assimilated into the secular segment of entertainment.

Video below…

“Drop it Low for Jesus” by RWKSY (Real Women Know Something, Y’all) was created by IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase.

Sherman’s Showcase is an American sketch comedy series produced by John Legend which premiered this week on IFC. It’s a fake documentary about the legacy of a fake, Soul Train-esque Black variety show called Sherman’s Showcase.

What are your thoughts about “Drop It Low For Jesus”?