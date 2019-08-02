One thing’s for sure and two thing’s for certain… Monica Brown is flying above all the haters who want her to speak down on her soon to be ex-husband, Shannon Brown.

[READ: Shannon Brown Says He’s Unbothered by Monica Divorce Talk… (VIDEO)]

The talented songstress filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 9 years, earlier this year and she recently revealed that despite cheating rumors, it wasn’t another person who broke them apart.

Monica is on a promo tour for her latest #1 single, “Commitment” and as expected, her divorce is the first question on the agenda for most shows. Well… she has no problem speaking about her ex, but don’t expect her to drag him.

Details + video below…

Monica appeared on TheRupaul show last week, where she opened up about her divorce, stating:

Even though I’m on reality TV, there’s certain parts and elements of it that I’ve never discussed because when you get married, it is between the two of you and whatever happens within it, it’s us and God. No matter what happens, he will always get my absolute respect, gratitude and also my assistance in being a part of whatever his life becomes … I’ll be there to support because that’s what I vowed to do, even when the other side of it does not work.

Mo also reiterated that fact during today’s interview with the Breakfast club, stating:

We were married almost nine years, and I think life changes really got the best of both of us at times. I take accountability for what my part is…it is what it is. Divorce has not been easy. Everywhere I go, it’s the first thing that comes up. One thing about me is, I’m gonna respect him to the death, ’cause he didn’t do anything- I don’t hate him.

As far as how her kids and taking the news, Monica states that – Rocko, 14; Romelo, 11; and Laiyah, 5, are still working through the changes.

The kids are definitely impacted, even more than us – ’cause we know what’s taking place sometimes, when they don’t. In their minds, they’re always trying to figure it out. They’re always trying to figure out what happened, why, and what the changes may be. So, for us, my main focus was to make sure they were okay…we’re just having an open dialogue about how nothing that’s happening is because of them. If anything, they made a lot of bad situations better.

Despite the pain of divorce, Monica states that she will NEVER bash her ex in the media. She explains, stating:

I’m protective of people that I love. I have no desire to air anyone out. I don’t rock like that… my loyalty doesn’t allow me to discuss certain things. I have no desire to sensationalize anything that I’ve been through.

Salute to Monica on keeping her divorce amicable in the public. Some people ain’t able…