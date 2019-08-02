Congratulations to Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale on the birth of their new baby boy!

Cole surprised fans a few days ago when she revealed that she was four days away from her delivery date. She took to Instagram on Sunday (July 28) to tell her followers that she and Niko would welcome their son on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Keyshia shared the countdown to her big day online with a series of pregnancy photos and Niko shared the news to the world of their new arrival.

Photos below…

“Tomorrow is the day OMG! We will have one more to add to the big picture. Family first. I’m nervous, but I’m ready! It’s like Christmas, getting one of the greatest gifts of all time!”

Proud dad Niko also shared a photo just moments before Keyshia entered the delivery room, stating, “It’s Time!”

Cole later posted a photo of her son Daniel Gibson, Jr., holding his new little brother with the caption “Big Brother Vibes”…

We will probably get to see most of this play out on the small screen, as Keyshia announced last week that she and Niko would be returning to BET for an upcoming Baby Special. Fans were excited to hear that the recording artist and her family were returning to the Reality TV sector as many remember Keyshia’s 2006 reality show, ‘Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is’.

It was during Keyshia’s 2006 Reality TV show that the public was introduced to the singer’s mother, Frankie, who was battling with drug addiction at the time. The highs and lows of the mother-daughter relationship gave many viewers with similar situations hope and it even sparked a spin off for Keyshia mom and sister Neffe.