Teyana Taylor has partnered with Diddy’s son, Christian Combs for a remake of of a 90’s classic.

Taylor recently released a new single and accompanying music video for “HYWI? (How You Want It?)” which is a spin off of Ma$e’s ’97 classic, “What You Want” which features Total.

In the new version, Teyana, 28 sings the lyrics while Christian. 21, who goes by the stage name King Combs, raps and dances “diddy style”.

It’s a cut lil bop!

Check out the official video below…

What are your thoughts about Teyana & King Comb’s “HYWI” collaboration?

Bump it? or Dump it?

Fun fact: Teyana Taylor also directed the video for “HYWI?”, which features replicas of several iconic video scenes. Madonna’s peep show scenes from “Open Your Heart” (1986) and Combs and MA$E’s hit “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down”.