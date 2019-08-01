NEWSFLASH!!! You too can have a piece of Karlie Redd of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

The 52 year old reality star is cashing in on all her plastic surgery and immortalizing it all online (and in stores) for your kinky pleasure.

[FLASHBACK: #LHHATL Karlie Redd Poses For Playboy… (PHOTOS)]

For all of you who are lusting after Karlie assets, she just signed a $300,000 sex toy deal for replicas of her butt and va-jay-jay.

Details + video below…

Sex sells, and Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd is cashing in on it! The reality TV star just signed a $300,000 deal with sex toy brand Doc Johnson, to launch her own products! Redd teased the news of her new venture during the recent LHHATL Reunion special, stating:

“I got my own sex toy line, and I got my own license in sexology!”

Doc Johnson’s sex toy scientists took molds of the reality star’s booty and vagina for over six hours to create the perfect realistic models for their toys called “strokers.” The toys will be sold for $70 each.

Just FYI, Karlie follows in the footsteps of her Love & Hip Hop brother Safari Samuels, who landed a Doc Johnson deal a few months back for a replica of his peen.

Y’all really out here feening to f*ck reality stars, huh??? I’m so outdone.

What are your thoughts about Karlie’s new venture?