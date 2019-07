NEWSFLASH!! Actress Vivica A. Fox turned 55 July 30th!

It’s LEO SEASON and Fox has been celebrating her birthday in Jamaica with a “Foxy Jamaica Birthday Celebration” in Montego Bay.

The incomparable actress/entertainer was joined by family & friends during the celebration and she even got serenaded by legendary rapper Doug E Fresh.

During her birthday celebration in Jamaica, Fox brought out Dougie fresh to entertain her guests:

Looks like a fun fifty-five!!!