Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is setting the record straight about her relationship with Cynthia Bailey.

The “OG” housewife has been quite vocal about her feeling backstabbed by former friend Cynthia Bailey over Kenya Moore she’s even claimed that SOMEONE close to her was trying to “stop her bag” (click HERE if you missed that).

There have been several stories claiming that Nene has been a no-show to cast events, but now she’s correcting reports about her absence from Cynthia Bailey’s recent engagement party.

Radar Online recently reported that Nene “skipped out” on Cynthia’s engagement party and felt somekindaway about her friend Marlo Hampton attending.

If you are a member of my PATREON group, you would already know that this story is false. I exclusively revealed a few things to my EXCLUSIVE group that Cynthia didn’t invite Nene to the event BUT Nene sent along a huge gift via Marlo as well as a handwritten card.

After getting the negative press this week, Nene has confirmed my tea, stating via an instagram post that on the night of the engagement she sent Cynthia a “beautiful gift and card”…

Cynthia also confirmed Nene’s statements by thanking her in the comments section, stating that the card and gift were a “lovely surprise”.

Meanwhile… as fans questioned Nene about her feelings about her former BFF, she states she still “loves her like a sister”.

Does this mean there’s a makeup session in the works?

What are your thoughts about this situation?