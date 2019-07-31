BABY MAMA DRAMA!! Stevie J. Wants Joseline Hernandez JAILED for Violating Visitation Order…

You can’t pick your kids… but you can certainly pick your baby mama or baby daddy. That being said, Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez are each reaping what the sowed with their “bad” choices.

Stevie has been back and forth to court over their child Bonnie Bella and he once even sought to gain full custody. As the days go on, the couple have been battling over visitation and now… Stevie wants his former lover LOCKED UP for not allowing him to see his daughter.

Bossip reports that a judge issued a temporary visitation order regarding the nearly 3-year-old girl and apparently Joseline has refused to honor the court order.

Stevie was supposed to be allowed visitation and one overnight stay in Miami from July 28 to Aug. 11. The order reportedly stated that Stevie was to be allowed to take Bonnie to school, hang out with her in class and then drop her back to Joseline’s at 7 p.m. He was also supposed to have unsupervised visitation on weekends.

Also, Joseline and Stevie both had to agree to submit to drug testing as part of the temporary order.

Here’s where the drama comes in… Stevie says he and his family traveled to Miami on the agreed upon dates for the visitation but Joseline totally ignored the court order.

In fact, Stevie states in court docs that Joseline kept Bonnie home from school and eventually prevented Stevie from seeing her at ALL! Stevie said he hasn’t seen or spoken to his daughter for six months because Joseline has totally froze him out of her life.

Now, Stevie wants a judge to step in and put Joseline in jail for her refusal to allow him to be a part of his young daughter’s life. He also seeks an emergency court hearing, for Joseline to reimburse him for his Miami trip as well as his lawyer’s fees.

For the record, not only have the couple been fighting over custody, but they have been fighting over child support as well.

We exclusively revealed that Stevie sued Joseline for full custody of the tot, arguing that he was more financially and emotionally stable. He also asked the judge to force Joseline to pay him child support. But in her answer, Joseline said that she’s doing the best she can to raise Bonnie, even though her income had gone down. She said that she’s never kept him away from the girl and asked a judge to make him start paying her 20 percent of his income.

Whew… this is a whole lot!!! Meanwhile, Joseline has not responded to Stevie’s allegations but it seems like the couple may have worked something out.

