Kevin McCall is piggy backing on the exploits of Bow Wow as he’s experiencing his own controversial “I hit it first” moment online.

McCall recently shared an intimate throwback photo of his ex-girlfriend/baby mama, Eva Marcille-Sterling of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that has the net buzzing.

Eva Marcille is happily married and expecting her 3rd child (2nd with husband Michael Sterling) but that doesn’t stop her first baby daddy from acting up online.

Kevin McCall, the father of Eva’s daughter Marley, hit instagram to share a photo of he and Eva that was a clearly during happier times in together. In the shot, Eva can be seen doing McCall’s feet and he captioned the photo: “Get a woman that can model and do your feet”

Eva and Kevin parted ways back in 2015 after the birth of their daughter Marley but it seems he still has fond memories of his ex… or he’s trolling for a response! McCall also shared the image to his IG stories with the caption “I remember”…

Meanwhile, Eva has hit the net to share a family photo of her own…

Eva and Kevin have a very tumultuous past and she has publicly accused McCall of stalking her and her family. She even reiterated the fact during an episode “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” that aired back in March. In the scene, Eva and her new husband (Michael Sterling) stated that they’ve gone through great lengths to keep McCall away from them, even getting the FBI involved.

What are your thoughts about Eva’s baby daddy drama?