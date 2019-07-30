Tituss Burgess appeared on Watch What Happens LIVE!!! recently and the shade between he and Andy Cohen was thicker than molasses.

During the show, his Andy Cohen read a viewer question about Titus working with Eddie Murphy, but Cohen’s line of questioning seemed to go a bit left.

Andy insinuated that Murphy was ‘problematic’ towards the Gays back in the day and Titus got a bit offended. He also hit Instagram to READ Andy for being a “messy queen”.

Details + video below…

In the video below, which also featured Laverne Cox, Cohen made several comments that rehashing old issues involving Eddie Murphy’s past and Titus was clearly NOT here for it!

Burgess, who appears in an upcoming film with the legendary comedian, was not amused when Andy Cohen tried to get him to speak negatively about Murphy.

Now I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how Murphy has been accused of making homophobic comments in his past stand-ups (that he has since apologized for). I guess in light of the fact that Murphy is rumored to be negotiating a Netflix comedy routine for $70 MILLION DOLLARS, Andy felt it would be the perfect time to rain on Murphy’s parade.

Well.. Tituss wasn’t having it!

After a somewhat awkward exchange, Burgess mouthed something to someone in the background and when Cohen saw this, he asked him what he said. Burgess responded: “Keep going girl, do your show.” and rolled his eyes.

Not long after the clip went viral, Tituss took to Instagram to let everyone know that THE SHADE was real!!! In a lengthy post, Burgess shared that Andy’s line of questioning was inappropriate and noted that Cohen is a “Messy Queen”…

Welp… he said what he said.