Welp… it looks like Kenya Moore may have dodged a bullet.

Matt Jordan, the ex-boyfriend of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been arrested in Arizona and it seems it was a violent altercation with a woman that got the bulky gym rat locked up.

Details below…

Matt Jordan posed for the mugshot above after he was arrested in Maricopa, Arizona for allegedly punching a woman in the parking lot of a Denny’s.

According to several news outlets, Jordan faces charges of aggravated assault, theft, and threatening/intimidating.

TMZ snagged a copy of Jordan’s arrest report, and it seems he allegedly got physical with his current girlfriend.

According to the document, the woman, Valerie Bell, claims Matt punched her in the face at a Denny’s parking lot in the early hours of Saturday morning — this in the presence of a second woman, who says she witnessed it go down. The witness also told cops that Matt got super close to her, snatched her cigarettes — including one in her mouth — and tried chucking them on the roof. When officers arrived, they say Matt had already left — but Valerie called cops a few hours later in Maricopa to say he had circled back to her home, and the police eventually found and arrested him. Upon arrest, cops say they discovered a warrant for the other April incident. He was arrested without incident, per the report.

As you know, Jordan appeared on numerous episodes of ‘Real Housewives,’ alongside Kenya Moore and their tumultuous relationship was captured on camera.

He even displayed his aggressive nature in an episode where he kicked in the windows of the former beauty queen’s garage.

[FLASHBACK: Matt Jordan Writes OPEN LETTER + Requests Paid Interview From StraightFromTheA… *RECEIPTS*]

Later, Moore claimed that Jordan was harassing and threatening her and even sought a restraining order against him that was later dismissed.

Jordan claims their issues stemmed from the fact that Moore promised him money for appearing on the show but never paid (click HERE if you missed that).

Nevertheless, the pair went their separate ways after the season ended. Jordan went on the pursue modeling but later landed as door security at an Atlanta area nightclub.

Fun Fact: It’s not the first time Matt Jordan has been locked up… he has a very lengthy arrest record.

What are your thoughts about Matt Jordan’s latest brush with the law?