NEWSFLASH!!! Apollo Nida has been released from prison… again!

As previously reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was originally released from the Fort Dix Correctional Facility and moved to a halfway house on June 4, 2019 but nine days later he was sent back to lockup after a violation of his release.

Well guess what? Apollo has been granted another “early” release.

Details below…

Radar Online reports that Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband has been released yet again and has moved into the halfway house facility on Monday, July 29, according to Federal Bureau of Prison records.

My sources say that Nida’s probation violation stemmed from a phone call to a known felon, a technical violation of his probation. He was sent back to Fort Dix and it was reported that the violation may force him to be held until his original release date of October 15th.

Fortunately for Apollo that didn’t happen and now, after severing an addition 8 weeks, he is back to the halfway house. Hopefully this latest release will go a lot smoother for the former reality star.

Nida was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for fraud, after cashing stolen checks and laundering over $2.3 million through fake bank accounts.

What are your thoughts about Apollo Nida’s release?