The Real Housewives of Atlanta may have a real life story to add to it’s latest season.
Porsha Williams’ baby daddy Dennis McKinley recently had a run in with an officer at Emory University that he feels went a bit too far. McKinley post a clip of the incident to social media stating:
Yesterday I was accosted by a super aggressive Emory police officer #BethWalsh badge #215 who racially profiled me and falsely accused me of stealing a $4 sandwich.
Now he is threatening to sue the hospital after the devastating incident.
Details + video below…
Dennis shared the story via Instagram, stating that he was at Emory University for a routine doctor’s appointment the he was accosted by officer Beth Walsh. Apparently Walsh accused the reality star of stealing a sandwich from the cafeteria and he was handcuffed, questioned and forced to prove his purchase.
Once he shared a receipt the officer let him go, but McKinley feels he was already publicly humiliated by the aggressive officer, who he says used too much force. He also shared photos of his bruised wrists and wrote a detailed post regarding the incident.
Yesterday I was accosted by a super aggressive Emory police officer #BethWalsh badge #215 who racially profiled me and falsely accused me of stealing a $4 sandwich. I had a receipt which could have easily ended her inquiry. There was a cashier that could have easily verified that I paid for everything I had. There were a number of easy resolutions that could have deescalated the unnecessary racial profiling and my detention by this officer. Instead, this Emory police officer chose to abuse her power. She chose aggression over common sense. She put her hands on her weapon, she put her hands on me, she publicly humiliated me, falsely and wrongfully accused me of stealing a sandwich and placed me in handcuffs so tight that she caused injuries to both of my wrists. I was profiled. She was wrong. No apology. Just more vitriol – she blamed me for the entire situation. It was disgusting. I could have been the next hashtag because she was that aggressive. I went to see my doctor for a routine dr visit at @emoryhealthcare Emory hospital. Stopped to grab a sandwich. And this is what happened. It happens to us everywhere, at any time, for any reason. I can’t let this go. This is not ok. I’ve retained counsel @miketsterling and @dreyer_sterling_llc. Now, we can add going to the doctor or buying a sandwhich while black to the list of things we cannot do. @emoryuniversity @emoryhealthcare @emorypolice #goingtothedoctorwhileblack #buyingasandwhichwhileblack #racialprofiling #sallysandwich
Dennis also issued a statement after news outlets claimed it was merely an honest mistake:
WOW THIS IS WHAT EMORY @emorypolice TOLD @usweekly …that it? @miketsterling responds I’m at a loss for words ??“Emory’s response is clearly the response of privilege. The privilege of someone completely out of touch with the reality of what that harrowing experience was like for Dennis. It is a response that does not recognize the pain and anguish of being profiled, despite your personal accomplishments and standing in society; they don’t understand what it’s like to be viewed as a criminal for no reason at all, except how you look; they don’t understand what it’s like to be falsely accused of something you did not do; publicly humiliated for no reason at all; handcuffed like a criminal; detained without provocation; and completely frightened to death that you could be shot by an overly aggressive police officer over a $4 sandwich. Are you kidding me Emory. This type of indifference by Emory just made the experience all the more painful. This is shameful.“ #goingtothedoctorwhileblack #Emory