The Real Housewives of Atlanta may have a real life story to add to it’s latest season.

Porsha Williams’ baby daddy Dennis McKinley recently had a run in with an officer at Emory University that he feels went a bit too far. McKinley post a clip of the incident to social media stating:

Yesterday I was accosted by a super aggressive Emory police officer #BethWalsh badge #215 who racially profiled me and falsely accused me of stealing a $4 sandwich.

Now he is threatening to sue the hospital after the devastating incident.

Details + video below…

Dennis shared the story via Instagram, stating that he was at Emory University for a routine doctor’s appointment the he was accosted by officer Beth Walsh. Apparently Walsh accused the reality star of stealing a sandwich from the cafeteria and he was handcuffed, questioned and forced to prove his purchase.

Once he shared a receipt the officer let him go, but McKinley feels he was already publicly humiliated by the aggressive officer, who he says used too much force. He also shared photos of his bruised wrists and wrote a detailed post regarding the incident.

Dennis also issued a statement after news outlets claimed it was merely an honest mistake: