Why Do Men Cheat? #RHOA Nene & Gregg Leakes Host Pillow Talk Discussion… (VIDEO)

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband Gregg Leakes have been the target of several relationship rumors over the years but they have managed to persevere despite the naysayers.

With over 20 years of marriage under their belt, the “OG” couple has gone through every relationship issue imaginable so they are well equipped with wisdom from experience.

The Leakes recently hit YouTube with a full hour-long “Pillow Talk” session where they took calls from viewers and the outcome was hilarious!!!

The OG couple has been on a roll with relationship chatter as many chimed in online after Nene posed the following question via her Instagram:

Gregg and i had a great discussion today about relationships! He says, when a man steps out, it’s because something YOU not doing right! Agree? Disagree? He has to be kidding right? My answer to that was BULLSH*T! I think he was trying to get under my skin. PS: NO this isn’t about us! It’s a relationship discussion with other couples today

The responses sparked a huge debate in her comments section, and many disagreed with Gregg’s stance on the matter.

One commenter stated that men cheat because they are taught by what they see, stating:

I think men step out because it’s a learned behavior they inherited as little boys whether it’s their fathers, brothers, uncles or what they might have learned from their mother.

Others stated that men “cheat” because they can get away with it…

I disagree people do what they think they can get away with mostly men.

Another stated that communication is key but it’s always important to put your relationship first:

I think if we Communicate we each other no one will be stepping out on there mate. I think man have the hardest time with that. As a woman just tell me what I m not doing n I’ll tell you. We made this decision to be together and to honor our vows..it’s not always easy but life is not easy, the grass is not greener on the other side? we gotta stay strong for each other no matter how bad it gets. God is testing us n if we put God first in our marriage, he will work it out

The ongoing debate sparked Nene and Gregg to go live to discuss the matter last night:

What are your thoughts about Nene & Gregg’s PILLOW TALK session?