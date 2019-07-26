OFF THE MARKET: #RHOA Cynthia Bailey & Sportscaster Mike Hill Are Engaged… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH!! Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta just landed her another husband!

Mike Hill, Bailey’s boo of a little over a year, finally popped the question and asked for the supermodel’s hand in marriage.

The proposal took place as Bravo cameras were rolling and photos recently popped up online.

Details below…

PEOPLE Magazine were sent the exclusive shots and they report that after 14 months of dating, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, and the sports journalist, 48, are now engaged to be married!

Hill proposed to Bailey on Friday with a gorgeous 5 carat princess cut solitaire ring in Atlanta at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey WineCeller.

The surprise proposal was a family affair, with Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 19, and Hill’s two daughters — Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19 — all in attendance, alongside a crowd of the couple’s closest friends and Bailey’s RHOA cast mates.

According to PEOPLE the proposal went down like this…

Hill pretended to give a toast in honor of Bailey’s grand opening and according to a source on the scene, during the speech, Kayla interrupted to hand him a bottle with a big question mark on it — telling him, “No dad, I think you should propose like this.”

Then, he told Noelle that he needed her help to open the bottle and she passed him the ring box, helping him open that before dropping to one knee to pop the question.

As Mike prepared to ask for Cynthia’s hand in marriage, daughters Noelle, Kayla and Ashlee all gathered behind him with a hand-made puzzle piece sign that real, “Can we be a family?”

Though she was confused at first, Bailey broke down in tears when she saw Hill get down on one knee and she quickly said yes.

Congrats to Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill on their engagement!

PHOTOS: IG/PEOPLE