T.I.’s face said it all as he and Shad Moss aka “Bow Wow” had a heated conversation about the young star’s recent actions.

Bow Wow has been under fire this week after he dragging his happily married ex-girlfriend’s name onstage.

Many older and wiser men publicly noted that the ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ star’s actions reeked of immaturity and desperation and now Tip and Nelly have thrown an “intervention”.

Video below…

Da Brat posted the video above with the following caption:

Grateful for da homies and their tough love w lil bro @shadmoss @troubleman31 @nelly @bryanbarber @jermainedupri @snoopdogg #BM We ALL need a good str8nin sometimes. #family

It seems the outspoken rapper got schooled by a few of his older brothers in the industry as they took issue with the way he blasted his ex, Ciara onstage.

In the clip, T.I. can be heard telling Bow Wow that his explanations are meaningless and that he was flat out WRONG for what he did. Nelly also steps in to acknowledge that Bow Wow needed a hug.

Awww… how sweet!

Da Brat also acknowledged Snoop Dogg, who just so happened to have addressed Bow Wow about his life choices while the cameras were rolling on “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta”…