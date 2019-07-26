Babies are a precious gift from heaven but one “mother” seems to feel that she was shortchanged by the delivery.

A young woman hit facebook recently to vent about her infant son’s appearance, stating that the child was ugly and “funny looking.”

“My biggest fear was having an ugly baby,” the woman said. “Look at him, he is so funny looking. He got all this hair though.”

Details + video below…

The disturbing video was first uploaded to Facebook but soon went viral on several social media sites.

It’s hard to ignore the fact that the child looks exactly like his mother!!! Clearly if the baby is “ugly” then so is she.

But I digress.

It’s not the first time a “young mom” has expressed online disappointment about the child they birthed. In fact, it was just a few weeks ago that a popular YouTube couple caught heat after the mom blatantly expressed disdain for her new daughter’s skin and eye color.

The prince family parents Damien & Biannca just had a baby and said some things about their daughter’s skin tone and eye color that are rubbing people the wrong way, the baby was probably less than an hour old and received colorism from mommy & daddy but is society to blame since they obsess over mixed babies? ?

Self-hate is real and everyone isn’t meant to be parents. Let’s all say a silent prayer for the innocent kids that have to be raised by these imbeciles.

What are your thoughts about this disturbing video?