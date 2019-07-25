Singer/reality star Tiny Harris has often been criticized about her on again/off again relationship with rapper Clifford T.I. Harris.

Tiny filed for divorce against T.I. in December 2016 and again in April 2017 after he was caught cheating and is rumored to still be living apart from her husband.

Nevertheless, the couple has persevered and seem to be stronger than ever. Tiny addressed her critics and even offered a bit of criticism herself to the naysayers who she says are probably living the worst life in comparison.

In an interview with WGCI, Tiny explains why she’s chosen to save her marriage, stating:

Most of those women that are talking about,”Oh you stayed with him after that,” they still with a man that’s cheating probably everyday and they’re living probably the worst life, have nothing to show…. I am ok. It’s not like you know, ‘I’m okay with you cheating’ but I know that in this industry it’s going to be tough to keep it all the way together. So you know, I feel like if it’s workable, if there’s still some love there, if we feel like this is what we wanna do, this is what we should do.

Whatever works… works.

What are your thoughts about Tiny’s comments?

