Nicole Murphy has been the talk of the town since she was spotted kissing director Antoine Fuqua poolside in Italy.

Fuqua is married to actress Lela Rachon and social media was quick to drag Murphy, labeling her as a home wrecker.

Well… Nicole has offered an apology to Rachon and an explanation as to why she was caught kissing that married man.

Details below…

You may have heard by now that Nicole was spotted kissing director Antoine Fuqua over the weekend while vacationing in Italy, and was caught on cam lip locking with Fuqua on at least two occasions. The pair were clearly cozy and appeared to be interacting romantically.

? #HollywoodExes star Nicole Murphy is locking lips with a very married Antoine Fuqua (director of Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer). ? Antoine has been married for almost 20 years to Lela Rochon. ?

?

?What a mess. pic.twitter.com/52vEYMS3hx — Reality Wives (@realitywives) July 22, 2019

While Murphy first stated that they were just “family friends” and had simply exchanged a “friendly hello” that was quickly debunked after several photos of their exchange hit the net.

Now, Nicole has another version of the story and also offers an apology to her friend Lela. Nicole issued the following statement to TMZ:

Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired. It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.

As for reasons WHY she was canoodling with a married man, Nicole apparently thought he was SINGLE.

Sources tell us, Nicole was under the impression that Antoine was divorced, and that’s why she engaged with him the way she did. We’re told she feels terrible about this and hopes folks can forgive her for the mistake.

Meanwhile, Nicole is being dragged up and down the internet streets with woman calling her a “whore” while Antoine Fuqua continues to remain silent about his role in the drama.

What are your thoughts about this situation? Does Nicole’s explanation change your opinion of her? or Nah?