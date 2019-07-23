NEWSFLASH!!! R. Kelly’s crisis manager has stepped down from his position “for personal reasons.”

Darrell Johnson, known as being the hired hand to publicly defend Kelly in the media, seemed to be a bit unconvinced about the singer’s innocence during a recent interview with CBS’ Gayle King (click HERE if you missed that).

Well… Johnson has decided to walk away from his position as crisis manager.

Details below…

This morning, R. Kelly's crisis manager Darrell Johnson said he wouldn’t leave his daughter “with an accused pedophile." Tonight, he told CBS he’s no longer working for Kelly: “I step down as crisis manager for personal reasons. Mr. Kelly is in good hands with Mr. Greenberg!” pic.twitter.com/gx0JjmS34t — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 23, 2019

Darrell Johnson made the following statement regarding his resignation:

I step down as crisis manager for personal reasons. Mr. Kelly is in good hands with [his attorney] Mr. [Steve] Greenberg.

Kelly’s Attorney, Steve Greenberg also released an official statement:

As has been reported, Darrell Johnson has decided to take some time off, for personal reasons, from the efforts on behalf of R. Kelly. The defense wants to thank Mr. Johnson for his tireless assistance and looks forward to his return. He shares our confidence that this is an unprecedented assault against R. Kelly by others, for their own personal gain, and in the innocence of R. Kelly.

Coincidentally, Johnson’s resignation comes just hours aftr he admitted during an interview on CBS This Morning that he would never leave his own daughter, who’s in her 20s, alone with Kelly.

Absolutely not. I would not leave my daughter with anyone who’s accused of pedophilia. I would not leave my daughter with anyone that’s accused of being a pedophile. I would not. I wouldn’t leave my daughter with anyone — I’m going to say it again — that’s accused of being a pedophile.

What are your thoughts about Johnson’s resignation as R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager?