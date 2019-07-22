Jermaine Dupri Hosts VIP Screening of SoSo Def Documentary: Usher, Bow Wow, Da Brat & More Attend… (PHOTOS)

Jermaine Dupri and So So Def Recordings teamed up with WE tv last week to host an exclusive red carpet event and screening of the new documentary “Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def.”

Guests also celebrated the upcoming 3rd season of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The event was held at The London Hotel in Los Angeles and JD was joined by his father Michael Mauldin, mother Tina Mauldin, daughter Shaniah Mauldin, and celebrity friends Usher, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Larenz Tate, Mona Scott-Young, Jackie Long, Datari Turner, Angel Brinks, Drea Kelly, Buku Abi, ReeMarkable, Eddie George, Miss Lawrence and Antoine Harris as they celebrated the premiere along with guests, media and influencers.

Photos + details below…

Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow

“Power, Influence & Hip Hop” centers on the legendary producer and songwriter as he chronicles the early days of So So Def, and how the collective came to shape Atlanta’s music scene, and influence the entire Hip Hop culture.

Larenz Tate & Da Brat

Featured in the documentary are original interviews with some of Dupri’s closest colleagues and friends like Mariah Carey, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Will.I.Am, Da Brat, Bow Wow and Nelly, along with never-before-seen archival footage that sheds a whole new light on one of the most revered record labels in music.

Usher Raymond

The “Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def” documentary premiered on WE tv Thursday, July 18th but is currently available On Demand. Attendees also commemorated Season 3 of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” which airs on Thursdays at 9/8c.

Datari Turner, Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow and Mona Scott-Young

“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” chronicles the lives of the children of Atlanta’s hip hop legends. The cast includes Bow Wow, Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Mama, Debra Atney (mother of Waka Flocka and artist manager), Jermaine’s daughter Shaniah Mauldin, Ayana Fite (daughter of DJ Hurricane), Masika Kalysha and Bow Wow’s girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie.

Buku Abi and Drea Kelly

President & General Manager of WE tv Marc Juris, Executive Vice President of Development & Programming of WE tv Lauren Gellert, Jermaine Dupri and Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming at Entertainment One Mark Herwick

Congrats to Jermaine on his SoSo Def Documentary. “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” airs Thursdays at 9/8c.

Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for WE tv