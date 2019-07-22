CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Future’s Bodyguard Got KNOCKED THEEE F*CK OUT in Spain… (VIDEO)

One thing’s for certain, two thing’s for sure… if you’re a paid “bodyguard” being knocked out on camera is not too great for your resume.

That being said, a man working as Future’s bodyguard recently took an “L” after allegedly being put to sleep in a fight which has gone viral on social media.

Video below…

In the viral clip below, a guy runs up to a man identified as Future’s bodyguard and issues a sucker punch that knocks him theee f*ck out.

The man loses consciousness (and a shoe) and lays face down on the ground for quite a while.

Later in the clip, a woman offers him water while he attempts to regain his composure.

Future is spotted in the cut with his head down… away from all of the commotion.

According to TMZ, the incident happened earlier today Monday (July 22) in Ibiza, Spain at the International Airport and sources close to the rapper feel it was a racially motivated attack.

We’re told Future had just arrived and was walking through the terminal when 10 guys approached and asked for a photo. Future said, “Not today, guys,” because he was tired and had just gotten off a long flight. We’re told the guys then erupted in anger, and began hurling racial slurs and other epithets. Our sources say Future’s bodyguard stepped in and tried to block the guys and get Future to his ride on the curb. The sources say the bodyguard actually beat up several of the guys before someone came from behind and sucker punched him. The sources claim the person who struck the bodyguard did so with a rock.

A 2nd clip circulating online shows the bodyguard up and ready to fight as Future is surrounded by several “fans”…

It was clearly not a fair fight… but it still doesn’t look too good for the bodyguard.