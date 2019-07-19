Happy birthday Wendy Williams! The queen of daytime talk jumped off her 55th birthday with an intimate celebration at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in NY yesterday (Thursday, July 18)

Williams shard the moment online as she donned a black strapless ball gown as she indulged in a petite cake shaped like the iconic Tiffany blue box. The popular talk show host was also escorted around town with a lavish shopping spree courtesy of a mysterious “benefactor”.

Wendy shared details of her 55th birthday on Instagram as she hit up Louis Vuitton for a pair of designer LV sneakers embellished with swarovski crystals.

Williams thanked a mysterious “benefactor” with a wink and graciously accepted her gifts.

During her birthday shopping spree, she also snagged a winter coat and added the hashtag “Hot girl summer goals,” as she modeled her new gift.

Williams never showed the face of her mysterious “benefactor” but suddenly “single” gossip star has been romantically linked to quite a few men over the past few weeks. She can also be heard telling the sales person to put it on HER card, but that’s none of my business.

Happy Birthday Wendy!