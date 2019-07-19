Usher Still Fighting To Keep Herpes Case Medical Records Sealed…

If you thought Usher Raymond was over and done with STD lawsuits… think again.

Back in May, the legendary crooner reached an “amicable agreement” with at least one of the plaintiff’s who was suing him for allegedly infecting them with the herpes virus (click HERE if you missed that).

But he still has several cases pending and wants to keep those medical records sealed.

Details below…

Those of you who have been keeping up with Usher’s Herpes lawsuits know that he has been fighting against several cases.

[Sidebar: Usher should have been fighting to keep that condom on… but I digress.]

While the case against Laura Helm has been amicably resolved, there are at least 3 other plaintiffs with similar claims.

An anonymous male accuser (‘John Doe’), L.A. plaintiff Quantasia Sharpton and an anonymous female accuser (‘Jane Doe,’) sued Usher last year for exposing them to the sexually transmitted disease.

Usher has denied having intimate relations with all of the remaining accusers and is now fighting to keep his medical records sealed.

Several months ago, a judge forced Usher to turn over his private medical records to “John Doe” after he’d refused to do so on his own (click HERE if you missed that).

According to The Blast, Usher is pleading with a judge to seal his private medical records as part of the lawsuit.

The singer has now returned to court to request that certain records be sealed from the public. Usher says he needs to file exhibits to his motion seeking to compel one of the women suing him to hand over certain information.

He not only wants his records hidden from the public but also wants the woman’s records sealed too. He says the exhibits include previous and current private health diagnoses.

Raymond’s court documents allege that it’s in the best interest of all parties involved to keep the documents under wraps:

There is no gray area that allows for the revelation of some of Jane Doe’s personal information without compromising her privacy rights. Any public exposure of her private information could result in significant harm to Jane Doe.

Speaking of “under wraps”… always practice safe sex.

What are your thoughts about Usher’s ongoing STD court battle?