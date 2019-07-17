NEWSFLASH!!! Shannon Brown is ‘still standing’ after Monica Brown filed for divorce.

As previously reported, superstar singer/reality star Monica filed for divorce from her baller husband of nearly 9 years earlier this year.

While Mo has moved on with her reality show career, Shannon has moved on with his basketball career and in a recent interview, reveals that life is great and there’s no negativity.

Shannon recently appeared on TV1’s Sister Circle for a bit of promo and totally downplayed any divorce drama, stating:

I haven’t been going through a lot of nothing. I feel like a lot of people take stories that they hear and blow it up for entertainment purposes, but I’ve learned how to ignore the negativity and keep pushing forward. It’s funny because I think a lot of people got the same idea like when they see me they like, ‘Are you are ok?’ and I’m like ‘I’m fine, what’s wrong?’

For the record, the two-time basketball champion has returned to the sport he loves and is now co-captain in the Big 3 league: