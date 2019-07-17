Aubrey O’Day still may have some unpleasant feelings over Danity Kane’s fate under the care of Sean Diddy Combs.

Just a few days ago, Diddy made it official that he’s bringing MTV’s Making The Band back for a reboot in 2020.

The announcement sparked many debates about the fates of previous participants of the former reality show, with many criticizing the music mogul for leaving the talent out to dry. Aubrey also joined in with a bit of commentary on her own and blasts Diddy for “unfinished business” with she and her former cast mates.

Details below…

One fan hit the net with a suggestion that all MTB alumni (i.e. Danity Kane, Day 26 et al) be included in the show and O’Day responded with a critique of her own, stating:

“you know he can’t finish any artist he starts.”

OUCH!!!

Aubrey went on to retweet quite a few controversial comments regarding the reboot and appears to agree that Diddy has a bit of ‘unfinished business’ with the former Making The Band stars.

It’s not the first time Aubrey (or any other member of Danity Kane) has expressed feeling ‘somekindaway’ about Diddy. In fact, both she and Dawn have made comments about Diddy being ‘sexist’ and having issued being challenged.

Danity Kane is still around, but they are now a trio composed of members Aubrey O’Day, Dawn Richard, and Shannon Bex. The group originally had five members, but Wanita “D. Woods” Woodgett left the group in 2008 and Aundrea Fimbres left in 2014.

What are your thoughts about Aubrey O’Day’s hard feelings?