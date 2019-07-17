Uh Oh! Morehouse College is experiencing a viral #metoo movement.

Several student shared short videos on Twitter late Tuesday and Wednesday claiming the school has ignored complaints that an employee has been sexually inappropriate.

An unnamed student with the twitter handle ‘GrindAlways__” shared a video detailing his experience with one of Morehouse College’s deans and expressing frustration at how the all-male Atlanta college had handled his complaint.

In the clips, the alleged victim said he was a freshman when the harassment began under the tutelage of DeMarcus Crews. The student said efforts to get other Morehouse employees to address his complaints went nowhere and he posted to social media in frustration.

The student said the incidents included verbal sexual advancements and inappropriate touching, and said he immediately notified college officials about the situation but his complaints have mostly gone unheard

It didn’t take long for the videos to go viral and the student’s courageous act sparked other’s to come forward with similar complaints.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Morehouse college posted a letter from its president, David A. Thomas, to student government association leaders saying it will “vigorously investigate any claims of sexual misconduct.

In a statement from its president, Morehouse identified the employee as DeMarcus Crews, who was the school’s interim director of housing and residential education. Crews graduated from the all-male college in 2015 and has worked at Morehouse for four years, according to his LinkedIn page.

Crews said on the page that he was a student representative for a task force on campus to stop violence against women.

As news of the incident went viral an account believed to belong to Crews hit his social media to claim he was resigning:

Morehouse also followed up with a 2nd statement late Wednesday evening stating that there a formal investigation has been launched and the staff member-in-question has been placed on an indefinite administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigative proceedings.

The Maroon Tiger was recently provided a second statement from @Morehouse in regards to the recent allegations brought against staff member.