Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has responded to Phaedra Parks latest shady interview.

Just few days ago, Parks hit the net with commentary about RHOA and how Kandi’s 3 year grudge over that date rape accusation is “amusing” to her.

Burruss recently spoke to PEOPLE where she was asked about Parks’ statements and Kandi didn’t hold back about Phaedra being a non-factor in her life.

When Kandi was asked about Phaedra being “amused” by the fact that she’s still holding a grudge, Burruss says that Parks should probably rethink her position, stating:

I just find it very sad that she has no remorse for what she did. It’s like she didn’t see anything wrong with that? I feel like if anyone did what she did to me to her son’s in the future, she would have a totally different outlook on the situation. And so I just think she should rethink it… But if she doesn’t, she’s canceled in my book anyway.

As for Pheadra’s comments about how she must have really been an impact on Kandi’s life being that they are still talking about this years later, Kandi states:

She’s right… it is 3 years later, but it’s not anything that you could really play down as if it was nothing.

For once I totally agree with Kandi. You can’t tell anyone how to get mad and you most certainly can’t tell anyone how to “get over” being wronged… especially if there is no remorse shown.

What are your thoughts about Kandi’s response?