DIVORCE UPDATE: Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert Are Legally Single…

NEWSFLASH!!! Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert are no longer legally connected as man and wife.

[FLASHBACK: Tamar Wants You To Know Her Divorce Isn’t Made For TV… *STATEMENT*]

After nearly two years in divorce court, the couple can now officially click “single” when it comes to their marital status.

TMZ reports that Tamar Braxton, 42 & Vince Herbert, 46 are no longer legally connected as man and wife.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ … the judge in her divorce with estranged husband Vincent Herbert changed their marital status and deemed them both single, even though they have yet to finalize the split of all their assets.

The couple has one child together, 6-year-old Logan Vincent.

As previously reported, the singer filed for divorce from Vincent back in October 2017 following nearly 9 years of marriage.

Tamar has since moved on and is happily in love with a new man (David Adefeso), who says he helped her heal from the hurt her her toxic past.

