Clifford “T.I.” Harris recently made sure his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris had an unforgettable 44th birthday celebration.
Sunday, July 14, the “Whatever You Like” rapper gifted her a massive diamond necklace while they dined at a popular LA hotspot.
Tip thought of an innovative way to present his gift and Tiny fell into his arms and gave him a big kiss after receiving her pricy gift.
Video below…
T.I. presented Tiny with a diamond necklace and she proudly wore it out of the restaurant after their dinner.
The popular entertainer placed his gift at the bottom of Tiny’s beverage and she was absolutely delighted when she saw it.
Tip shared the moment in an IG post, stating in part ‘It’s
A pleasure to Show Out & Pipe UP for the Queen ? Each and every year…. Happy Birthday Mrs Harris.’
View this post on Instagram
All Bullshit aside… It’s A pleasure to Show Out & Pipe UP for the Queen ? Each and every year…. Happy Birthday Mrs Harris. We’re all thankful & blessed to have you in our lives,reminding us that Life is for Laughter & Living!!! I’m fasho gon see to it that your cup runneth over with All my Love,Forever More… Side Note: The best is yet to come…. Aint no turnin’down Jack!!!! TUH? Not on MY watch?… HellisYouSayin FOOL??!?! #HappyBirthdayMrsH ???????#NobodyDoesItLikeBigDaddyHarris
The diamond necklace wasn’t the only thing Tiny got from her man. In fact, T.I. went all out for his lady love with tons of flowers and lavish gifts.
Tiny shared the video below of more of her birthday gifts and thanked several of her friends and family:
View this post on Instagram
More surprises yesterday frm the King him self @troubleman31 this was definitely a surprise didn’t expect this. Funny how @giftedtalents got that big GT in the bckground but missed my nice birthday collage that was on the screen. ? Anyway thank you so much baby. This has been one of the best birthdays ever & he’s still going. Headed to take on another country I’ve never been to!! #IFuknLoveU my single is going up as well!! Thank u to all the radio stations & fans that has supported my music..well really my whole movement cause it’s so much to ya girl. Life is great..& I’m just thankful!’ Make sure u live life it to the fullest. Make beautiful memories & amazing accomplishments along the way!! Be Blessed.. @eclass1982 @thatshekinah @niti85 can’t wait to meet u on the other side! ???????????
Happy birthday Tiny!!!