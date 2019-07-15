Clifford “T.I.” Harris recently made sure his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris had an unforgettable 44th birthday celebration.

Sunday, July 14, the “Whatever You Like” rapper gifted her a massive diamond necklace while they dined at a popular LA hotspot.

Tip thought of an innovative way to present his gift and Tiny fell into his arms and gave him a big kiss after receiving her pricy gift.

Video below…

T.I. presented Tiny with a diamond necklace and she proudly wore it out of the restaurant after their dinner.

The popular entertainer placed his gift at the bottom of Tiny’s beverage and she was absolutely delighted when she saw it.

Tip shared the moment in an IG post, stating in part ‘It’s

A pleasure to Show Out & Pipe UP for the Queen ? Each and every year…. Happy Birthday Mrs Harris.’

The diamond necklace wasn’t the only thing Tiny got from her man. In fact, T.I. went all out for his lady love with tons of flowers and lavish gifts.

Tiny shared the video below of more of her birthday gifts and thanked several of her friends and family:

Happy birthday Tiny!!!