Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are all smiles as they share a play date with their miracle babies.

The two ‘housewives’ shared the precious moments via social media a few hours ago with several snapshots and it appears ‘take your daughter to work day’ was a success.

Photos below…

Porsha and Kenya filmed a few scenes this morning as they attended a Mommy and Me class along with their two daughters, Pilar Jhena and Brooklyn Doris.

According to the photos, Baby Brooklyn was a bit touchy feely with Pilar and Porsha shared the following caption of their exchange:

The moms seemed to have taken it all in stride as Kenya also noted that whatever the exchange, they were able to laugh about it and move on.

Immediately after Porsha and Kenya’s ‘Mommy & Me’ class, Williams shared the following post offering insight into how she got through filming with her former arch nemesis: