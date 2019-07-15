Phaedra Parks Saddened By #RHOA Snub, “Amused” By Kandi Burruss’ Grudge… (VIDEO)

Another day, another ex-housewife throws her hat in the ring for commentary. This time, it’s Phaedra Parks.

The snippy one-liner throwing “southern belle” who ruined her chances of returning to season 12 by stating that Bravo nearly ruining her life, is back to her old media tricks.

Parks recently offered up the “inside scoop” about living her best life since losing her peach and she managed to throw quite a bit of shade at her former BFF, Kandi Burruss.

Details below…

The 49 year old ‘housewife’ is at her wits end when it comes to reality television since she totally blew her shot for a season 12 return.

Whatever the case, Phaedra admits to DailyMailTV that she hasn’t ruled out making a comeback to the Housewives franchise i.e. if they call, she will come running!

Whatever the case, Phaedra says that after spending 8 years of her life on RHOA, she believes that she’s stuck in a “character” and she can’t quite seem to recover.

Parks added she has no regrets during her time on RHOA but believes that to the reality show, she was just ‘a character that they’re manipulating for their own benefit.’

Parks also claims to have a new small screen project in the works that will put her back in the mix and says that she’ll hopefully be seen in a better light.

As for Kandi Burruss being the major roadblock to Parks’ RHOA return, Phaedra shows absolutely no remorse about her role in the rift. In fact, Parks is a bit tickled about Burruss’ ongoing disdain for her, stating:

I find it amusing, because if she is that concerned about me three years later, I must have really impacted her life. So I’m glad I touched her like that.

Phaedra also admits that the RUMORS of her RHOA return are just that… RUMORS!

I know there’s lots of rumors swirling around about me returning to the housewives, but I haven’t had any discussions about returning. I never say never to any opportunities, but I had a good run and you know, I’m very happy right now.

I told y’all Phaedra wasn’t coming back for season 12. I guess now that she’s confirmed it you will finally believe me.

What are your thoughts about Phaedra’s statements?