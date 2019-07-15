Welp… it’s official!!! Diddy is bringing back ‘Making the Band’!

MTV and Sean “Diddy” Combs have reunited to reboot the reality competition series “Making the Band,” the early 2000s show responsible for for forming groups like O-Town, Danity Kane and Day 26.

The show originally featured the creation of early 2000s boy band O-Town (the show was conceived by Lou Pearlman, the troubled Svengali and convicted Ponzi schemer who died in prison in 2016), however Diddy took over the franchise in 2002.

The concept was true to the original: to put together a singing group via an audition process while simultaneously filming the finalists’ lives. The 2.0 version resulted in forming Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang.

Diddy hit the net moments ago for the announcement, stating: