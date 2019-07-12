VIDEO: #RHOA Tea Time! Kenya Moore Returns, Eva Marcille Already Doesn’t Like Her “Energy” & More…

We had an impromptu Real Housewives of Atlanta tea time on my YouTube LIVE last night (July 11, 2019).

For those of you who missed it check out the REPLAY above. We talked about Kenya’s return (which I exclusively reported back in April), and also about the growing beef between the newly returning ‘housewife’ and Eva Marcille that I shared in the following post:

As an added bonus, I talked about the REAL REASON why Apollo Nida was returned to custody and gave a few hints about a few developing story lines for next season (and despite what you’ve heard, Phaedra Parks is still NOT returning).

I also took calls from viewers who gave their opinions on Kenya’s return as well and there was a lot of interesting insights.