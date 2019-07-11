A copycat ice cream licker has been arrested in Louisiana after he posed a video of himself licking ice cream out of a container at a local grocery store before putting it back on the shelf.

The disgusting viral #IceCreamChallenge was first sparked by a teenage girl at a Walmart in East Texas, who is now facing her own legal challenges (click HERE if you missed that).

But apparently there are more people who want to join in on the food tampering so they can get a “taste” of fame. *sigh* (They do anything for CLOUT!)

Details below…

Lenise Lloyd Martin III, 36, was detained by Assumption Parish sheriffs in Louisiana on July 6 for his participation in the #IceCreamChallenge — the Internet’s latest viral prank that has spurred a sea of copycat crimes across the country.

Martin shared a video of himself doing the challenge on his Facebook page on July 5, licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream at Big B’s Supermarket in Belle Rose and returning it to the store’s freezer.

When a customer reported him to store employees the next day, Big B’s pulled up security footage of him in the act and called police.

Martin was arrested and charged with criminal mischief for tampering with a product before he had purchased it, and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, according to online records.

He has since stated that he purchased the tub of ice cream and has his store receipt as proof. Nevertheless, he has found the fame he wanted and is doing interviews explaining that it was just a prank.

Martin was out of jail by Tuesday, released on his own recognizance. It is not clear whether he has a defense attorney.

Meanwhile, since Blue Bell Ice Cream is the top choice of #IceCreamChallenge participants, they have issued another statement on the matter:

Meanwhile, Blue Bell has issued a statement about the challenge assuring consumers that they are working on improvements.

Food safety is our top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers. We are always looking for ways to improve, including looking at methods within our manufacturing process to add additional protection to the carton. We thank everyone for their assistance in this case.

No more ice cream for me…. uuuugh!! What a way to spoil the Summer!