It was a free for all on an Atlanta expressway earlier this week as an armored truck ‘made it rain’ with floating dollar bills!

An armored truck’s door sprang open on I-285 on the north side of Atlanta on Tuesday night, spilling at least $175k in cash across the highway.

Several drivers quickly pulled over to join in a literal cash grab and authorities are now asking that the money be returned.

Details + video below…

About 8 p.m. Tuesday July 9, 2019, police responded to 911 calls that more than 15 vehicles had stopped on the busy interstate to pick up money that had fallen off an armored vehicle.

Dunwoody Police issued the following statement regarding the incident:

The armored truck company has estimated their loss at around $175,000 and while many may feel their new windfall was a gift from the heavens, the company is seeking to recover the cash.

Police are now checking social media video to find the identity of the drivers and are piecing together evidence obtained through several videos from passersby.

“We have plenty of social media video, some of which seems to have tag numbers, to follow up on, but we really want people to come in, turn in the money and go on about their life without worrying about when the police are coming to find them,” said Sgt. Robert Parsons, a spokesman for the Dunwoody Police Department.

So far, one man has turned in $2,100, and another handed over $500 that he picked up on the highway.

Authorities say there will be no criminal charges against those who do the right thing and turn the money in. However, for those who picked up cash and kept it for themselves, charges could include theft of lost or mislaid property and could be a felony or misdemeanor, depending on the amount.

Georgia Code Section: 16-8-6. Theft of lost or mislaid property: A person commits the offense of theft of lost or mislaid property when he comes into control of property that he knows or learns to have been lost or mislaid and appropriates the property to his own use without first taking reasonable measures to restore the property to the owner.

Also Dunwoody authorities want those of you who missed out on the cash windfall to stop blocking traffic.

What would you have done if you saw hundreds on the side of the road?