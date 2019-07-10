Common was spotted on the streets of New Orleans rocking an impromptu street freestyle cypher this past weekend during the 2019 Essence Festival.

The Grammy Award winning rapper says he was so inspired by a street musician’s creativity, that he decided to join in on the freestyle.

I was riding down the street a few years ago in New Orleans an ran across this dope street musician named Ray Wimley. What caught my attention was that he was really and truly freestyling! And he was GOOD! So this year at Essence Fest our paths crossed again but this time I joined in. I’m telling y’all right now, he’s special!

Common can be seen first shaking hands with fans and then enjoying the sounds of a street performer before taking the mic himself and joining in on the freestyle.

The impromptu session comes after the announcement of his Let Love Tour, which starts in Denver, Colorado at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, on July 11, and continues through marquee venues in the US and Canada before touring Europe for the first time since 2014.