It’s official. Kenya Moore is back for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Of course those of you who are avid readers of StraightFromTheA.com already knew this, as I exclusively revealed it back in April.

While she’s been a bit coy about the status of her return, Kenya finally confirmed the news via a social media post and admits that a peach was something she was definitely longing to recover.

Kenya recently shared a photo holding a peach in front of a green screen with the caption, ‘I was hungry so I snatched a [peach emoji] [queen emoji]’

It’s no secret that Kenya has been filming for quite a few weeks now. Kenya and Cynthia have filmed quite a few scenes together, starting with their reunion at Bailey’s Wine Cellar.

Moore has also hosted a barbie themed baby shower as well as attended a ‘Bailey-Q’ at her friend Cynthia Bailey’s lakefront home.

There has already been a bit of drama sparked by Kenya’s return as she and Eva Marcille have bumped heads on more than one occasion.

My sources reveal that Kenya felt ‘somekindaway’ about Eva refusing to bring her daughter to Kenya’s baby shower. Apparently Eva says she doesn’t bring her kids around people with questionable energy and Kenya was understandably offended.

The two eventually went head to head during Cynthia’s ‘Bailey-Q’ where Cynthia is rumored to have sided with Eva.

My predictions as far as Kenya is concerned is that since she returned for peanuts, she’s definitely going to act up to ensure a larger payday in upcoming seasons. That being said, I feel like her days of being chumming with Cynthia are about over, since Bailey was only used as a pawn to aid in her return.

It didn’t go unnoticed how Cynthia has been posting several images of Kenya on social media but Kenya hasn’t bothered to return the favor.

But I digress.

As previously reported, Kenya took a HUGE pay cut to return to the show so it will be interesting to see just how far the former beauty queen will go to earn her diminished season 12 salary.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s instagram “confirmation”?