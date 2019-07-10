NEWSFLASH!!! Lil’ Kim will NOT be making her scheduled appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happen’s LIVE! with Andy Cohen.

The popular entertainer is fresh off the heels of a surprise appearance at Essence Festival 2019, where she performed alongside Mary J. Blige and she was scheduled to appear on WWHL tomorrow (Thursday) to promote her upcoming VH1 reality show.

Kim recently hit the net for a special PSA, stating that she’s canceling the interview because she feels the Bravo talk show host “wanted to be messy.”

Details + video below…

In a since-deleted livestream on Instagram, the 44-year-old rapper said her team has cut a series of press appearances with “major outlets” alluding to the fact that they were interested in asking her off-limit questions.

Kim specially mentions Watch What Happen’s Live! host Andy Cohen, stating:

“I had a cool relationship with [Andy], I thought,” Kim said. “My publicist and my manager made the executive decision to shut it down.” “At this point, it’s about me. I’m that bitch, nothing else,” she added. “I refuse to f—ing keep doing all these interviews, publications, and all of that s— if motherf—ers are not going to respect who I am, what I’ve done, where I’m at now.”

The iconic rapstress feels that she deserves a bit more respect from the media and she’s not up for playing messy games.

“Put some f—ing respect on my name, period. … I’ve been trying my best to do whatever it takes to make my fans happy. … If y’all don’t see me doing press it’s cause I’m fighting. … These motherf—ers trying to use me for my iconic status for a moment … It be big s— going down when I decline something or I say I’m not doing something.”

Lil Kim was scheduled to make her press rounds this week to promote VH1’s ‘Girls Cruise’, her new reality show costarring Mya and TLC’s Chilli but she’s also cancelled scheduled appearances on Access Hollywood and TODAY.

Girl’s Cruise premieres on VH1 July 15 at 9 pm EST.

What are your thoughts about Kim canceling press?

Smart move? or Dumb decision?

PHOTOS: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE