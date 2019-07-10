Lala Anthony, Tamar Braxton, Cynthia Bailey & More Attend McDonald’s ‘Black & Positively Golden Experience’ During 25th Essence Festival… (PHOTOS)

Lala Anthony struck a pose as she attended McDonald’s ‘Black & Positively Golden’ event during the 25th Essence Festival this past weekend.

Mickie Dee’s sponsored several activities to uplift and inspire up-and-coming female entrepreneurs. some of the culture’s brightest stars came out to support their ‘Black & Positively Golden’ movement, which celebrates Black excellence through empowerment, entrepreneurship and education.

Celebrity appearances included actress/businesswoman LaLa Anthony, entertainer Luke James, reality television stars Cynthia Bailey, Tamar Braxton and Trina Braxton, vocal powerhouses Jazmine Sullivan and Kierra Sheard, the always-suave actor/host Terrence J and more.

Details + photos below…

BLACK & POSITIVELY GOLDEN WELCOME BREAKFAST: McDonald’s kicked off the explosive weekend with an exclusive Black & Positively Golden Welcome Breakfast.

The intimate event was hosted by McDonald’s Head of Cultural Engagement and Experiences Lizette Williams — the spearhead behind the brand’s largest African American-focused campaign in 16 years — and New Orleans franchisee Henry Coaxum.

Henry Coaxum and Lizette Williams

WE SHINE ENTREPRENEURSHIP PANEL:Actress and self-made businesswoman La La Anthony moderated McDonald’s We Shine Entrepreneurship Panel before a crowd of thousands. She interviewed rising moguls, Dana Chanel (Sprinkle of Jesus, Founder), Nicole Walters (The Monetized Life, Founder & CEO) and Jewel Burks-Solomon (Part Pic, Founder), alongside McDonald’s franchisees Jade Colin and Tanya Hill-Holliday. At 29, Colin is McDonald’s youngest owner/operator, while Hill-Holliday is the brand’s first female owner/operator in Philadelphia.

EMPOWERING MUSIC PERFORMANCES: R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan brought down the house Saturday with some of her classics.

Jazmine Sullivan on stage.

Gospel music vocalist/actress Kierra Sheard left it all on the stage Sunday afternoon. Thousands of fans gathered at the Black & Positively Golden Booth for both performances to rock out to some of their favorite tunes.

Kierra Sheard on stage.

BLACK & POSITIVELY GOLDEN LATE NIGHT PARTY: After a long day of empowerment, McDonald’s hosted its Black & Positively Golden Late Night Party — the official Essence After Party.

Cynthia Bailey

Celebs, such as actor/singer Luke James; reality television stars Cynthia Bailey, Tamar Braxton and Trina Braxton; actor Tyler Lepley; and social media star Karlton “@notkarltonbanks” Humes, sparkled at Club XLIV as attendees and Hiplet-style dancers showed off their best moves to the sounds of DJ Rashida and DJ B-Hen.

Trina and Tamar Braxton

Luke James

Social Media star Karlton “notkarltonbanks” Humes and actor Tyler Lepley

BLACK & POSITIVELY GOLDEN SCHOLARSHIP PRESENTATIONS: To close out the weekend, McDonald’s empowered the next generation of leaders by supporting college education.

In partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the organization’s national ambassador and HBCU alum Terrence J, McDonald’s presented two, $10,000 Black & Positively Golden Scholarships to well-deserving incoming HBCU freshmen, Jordyn Allen and Jaiden Boyce.

TerrenceJ poses with McDonald’s Execs and Scholarship Winner Jaiden Boyce

TerrenceJ poses with McDonald’s Execs and Scholarship Winner Jordyn Allen

McDonald’s franchisees Marc O’Ferrall and Vicki Chancellor (far left), along with Thurgood Marshall College Fund representative Shauna Jamison and McDonald’s representative Dior George (far right) joined Terrance J in honoring the students on this special moment.

In partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, McDonald’s will grant six scholarships to HBCU students this year. McDonald’s activities at Essence Festival are an extension of its Black & Positively Golden movement, which celebrates Black excellence through empowerment, entrepreneurship and education.