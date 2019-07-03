Grammy nominated singer, Carl Thomas was hospitalized earlier this week to undergo a surgical procedure to remove a tumor in his throat.

The singer shared a photo just moments before going under the knife with the caption:

In God’s hands this morning.

Several of his musical peers sent prayers and well-wishes and the singer recently announced that the procedure was successful and he’ll be back singing onstage in no time!

Details + video below…

According to TheJasmineBrand, Thomas underwent a procedure to remove a noncancerous tumor located in one of his salivary glands.

A source told the outlet that Carl had “a benign Tumor in one of [his] salivary glands and they removed it today.”

Thomas’ ENT and Neurosurgeon preformed the surgery which was successful and the singer has since been released from the hospital and shared the following message with fans:

He everybody, I want to thank y’all for your prayers and well wishes. I’ll be back to work in about two weeks. I serve a healing God and I’ll see you in 2-weeks in Chicago y’all!

You heard it STRAIGT from Carl Thomas… he will be back singing your favorite songs in just a few weeks. Awesome news!