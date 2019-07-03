Awww…. Taystee is going to be a mama!

Danielle Brooks, best known for her role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black (OITNB) recently announced that she’s expecting her first child.

“I’m happily pregnant!” Brooks announced on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a picture of her holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test.



The 29-year-old actress/singer, who dropped a single a few months back honoring Black Women, sported an open-mouthed grin as she held up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test for the photo op, captioning it, “So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” and adding the hashtags, “#ClearblueConfirmed” and “#clearbluepartner.”

On her Instagram Story, Brooks also shared the same image and wrote, “When one chapter ends, another begins”.

[Sidebar: This announcement comes 24 days before the final season of OITNB on drops on Netflix, so I’m guessing that’s the ending chapter Danielle’s referring to.]

A second photo on her Story saw the mom-to-be posing with her shirt pulled off to show off her baby bump, where she shared she is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

For those of you who are wondering ‘who’s the daddy’… well, it’s not Poussey because she got killed off the show… duh! But I digress.

Brooks is fairly private regarding her personal life, but I’m assuming her baby daddy is the love she’s shared over the past few months on her Instagram account.

This past Valentine’s Day, Brooks shared an image of her love but only referred to him by an initial “D” in the caption.

Congrats to the actress on her joyful news!!!