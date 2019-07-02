Is this what’s hot in dem streets????

A “mystery woman” has gone viral after a video showed her opening a gallon of Blue Bell Ice Cream in a store, licking it and putting it back in a supermarket freezer to be potentially sold to another shopper.

Twitter users are claiming they have identified the woman who did the dirty deed after being urged on by the person filming her. Blue Bell Ice Cream (the chosen brand she licked) has also responded to concerns of food safety and it seems the woman’s quest for viral notoriety might land her a jail sentence.

Details below…

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

The disgusting prank created a firestorm of public outrage as twitter users noted that tampering with food is a felony in most states.

The extent of police involvement is unclear at this time, but twitter detectives were swift in identifying the culprit, who many believe is a woman in Texas.

Blue Bell monitoring viral ice cream-licking video featuring woman Twitter says is from San Antonio https://t.co/TPNnecGCYp — mySA (@mySA) July 1, 2019

Blue Bell has responded to a number of people on Twitter released a statement of gratitude to those who first brought the video to the ice cream company’s attention.

Hello! We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with the appropriate authorities. For more information, please click here: www.bluebell.comm — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 2, 2019

According to ABC News, the Texas-based ice cream company says it has been “working with law enforcement” since the viral video surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers. During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable. We will continue to monitor this situation.

For the record, the woman in the video could be charged with a crime if found. The Texas Penal code says food tampering is a misdemeanor unless it causes physical harm. If that happens, charges are upgraded to the felony level.