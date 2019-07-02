NEWSFLASH!!! Chris Brown is doesn’t care what an “ugly b**ch” has to say about him.

The singer received a bit of backlash this past weekend from many of his own fans after they found lyrics Brown’s new album asserting his preference for Black girls with “good” hair.

Chris responded to the backlash and it seems he manage to insult his female fan base in the process.

Details below…

Chris’s new album features a song called ‘Need a Stack ft Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas.” In the single, Chris raps:

I’ll leave a paper trail, then I’ma need a tip drill/ Shakin’ it, turn the lights down /Bust it for the light bill/ Diggin’ it, then I’m lickin’ all on that p***y, put it right there/ Only wanna f**k the black b***hes with the nice hair…

Fans were quick to zone in on Brown’s statements and many of his female fans have been dragging him online for his apparent disdain for women of color.

<

When called out about it, the superstar singer launched a verbal tirade online, stating:

YALL TRIPPIN TRIPPIN. YALL BITCHES DON’T WANNA FUCK DA NIGGA WIT DA FUCKED UP TEETH DO YOU?????!!!! ONLY BITCHES UPSET IS THE UGLIES (NOT THE BLACK QUEENS)

As if dismissing his fans as “uglies” wasn’t enough. Brown further clarified his statements.

When asked if his statements were a “preference” versus “discriminatory” against his own, Brown basically said that he doesn’t GAF what any of you lakefront wearing, no edges having BLACK WOMAN think.

Sincerely, from the bottom of my balls. I DON’T GIVE A FUCK BOUT YALL NEGATIVE BOOTY FACE ASS BITCHES. IM START GIVING AWAY LACE-FRONTS FOR ALL YOU WIERD FEMALES WIT THE SKID ROW EDGES AND LOW SELF ESTEEM

WELP… if it’s not CRYSTAL clear how Chris Brown feels about Black women by now, he also issued a “challenge” for his detractors to send a photo so that he can judge their “good hair” too.

Is Chris Brown canceled yet or are y’all still throwing your money at him?