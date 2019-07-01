RUMOR CONTROL: #RHOA Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Did NOT Break Up…

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley are still very much a couple, despite reports of the contrary.

Yuuup… you read right. Rumors of their demise have been GREATLY exaggerated.

Details below…

Ok y’all… I’m back from sick leave and ready to provide you more ACCURATE information in which to gossip about.

I’m quite aware of all the hubbub surrounding Porsha and Dennis’ “break up,” however I would be remiss if I didn’t spill THE REAL TEA about the couple’s relationship status.

Radar Online has been reporting the the engagement is OFF and that the couple are intent on co-parenting their daughter, Pilar Jhena.

The information was reportedly “confirmed” by production (PRODUCTION?!?), who stated that Porsha is no longer wearing her ring, however, she and Dennis are committed to “co-parent in a peaceful manner”.

A source spoke to Radar Online and revealed that for the past few weeks, Dennis has been to the home of his former ex-fiancée to film scenes for the Bravo show. The person in the know said: “He was at their home last week with cameras and the baby. They are still co-parenting.”

The first hint that this is all a farce is that PRODUCTION is confirming the break up. Reading between the lines, that means that the “story” is an investment and I’m sure that Porsha and Dennis are merely sticking to the script.

Now, I’m sure the two are each committed to their daughter, but are they still committed to each other? Well… MY sources say ‘YES’.

Porsha and Dennis are in work mode and they are merely giving the fans what they want. Of course production reads your comments and the overall consensus on ALL THE BLAWGS is that Porsha “only wanted a baby” and not Dennis.

Welp… clearly “we the people” have developed a perfect storyline for Porsha… her inability to commit.

“They have called off the engagement and don’t plan on getting married. But he’s around the house with the baby all the time. They are not on the same page when it comes to spending money.”

Fresh off the heels of “Porsha’s having a baby,” where we witnessed the couple undergoing counseling, it seems that the couple are in agreement with how they will proceed with securing the bag.

While we will get to see them “break up” and “make up” on camera, the jokes on us and the couple never actually parted ways.

Porsha has stopped wearing her massive engagement ring, which by all accounts seems to confirm that the engagement is over but it’s only for the show. When the cameras stop rolling, Porsha and Dennis resume their normal activities and have vowed to stick together through thick ad thin.

Over the next few months, you’ll see Porsha and Dennis aren’t just being “amicable” for the sake of their newborn… in fact, their “break up” was craftfully constructed to keep people buzzing about Porsha and Dennis’ relationship because it seems that it’s a hot button of discussion.

That being said, the couple is hoping to turn your thrist into dollars and cents and word on the curb is that they have been secretly pitching a family show featuring the Williams and the McKinley’s.

I know this news is disappointing to those of you who have been chomping at the bit for some “juicy” Porsha tea… but I’m here to give you the real, so STAY WOKE.

Meanwhile… Porsha shared photos yesterday that has many believe she and Dennis are still very much together.

What are your thoughts about Porsha and Dennis’ “BREAK UP”?

Believe it? or Nah?