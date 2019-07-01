Andy Cohen invited several of your favorite ‘Real Housewives’ stars to celebrate World Pride on his epic Bravo float yesterday (June 30).

The network put together the most buzzed-about float of the year for the 2019 New York City Pride Parade on Sunday, which came on World Pride Day, featuring a slew of its most recognizable stars.

Network exec Andy Cohen led the way, as he played DJ for the entire day as several choice “Real Housewives” danced, waved, took selfies and showed support for the LGBTQ community.

NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and Marlo Hampton from RHOA partied alongside Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer from “RHONY;” Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs from “RHONJ;” Kelly Dodd from “RHOC;” LeeAnne Locken from “RHOD;” Gizelle Bryant from “RHOP;” Reza Farahan from “Shahs of Sunset;” Patricia Altschul from “Southern Charm;” Captain Sandy Yawn from “Below Deck Med” and Billie Lee from “Vanderpump Rules.”

Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac shared a sneak peek of the festivites prior to loading up the bravo float.

Bravo Andy played DJ on the float and he included several singles from Bravo stars on his PRIDE playlist, including “Money Can’t By You Class” by Countess Luann and “Tardy for the Party” by KKKim Zolciak-Biermann. There were also several iconic Bravo quotes mixed in throughout the day for the amusement of partygoers.

Leakes partied near the “DJ Booth” with boss man Andy Cohen, while Cynthia an Eva partied on the opposite end of the float.

Eva Marcille braved the New York City heat for the day despite being VERY pregnant. The RHOA ‘newbie’ opened up about reuniting with stars from different “Real Housewives” franchises for such a good cause, stating to AOL news:

“It’s so cool being here. Last time I saw a lot of these ladies was at Andy’s baby shower, but being here is all about love and pride and inclusivity. We all do different shows with what goes on in life — the good, the bad and the ugly — but today is all about accepting us all, flaws and all. At the end of the day, it’s all under the umbrella of beauty. It’s all love.”

While the theme for the day was “inclusion,” however it seems that Nene Leakes and her cast mates were all about being “separate but equal.”

Marlo was “Switzerland” to the drama as she happily bounced between the two, eventually ending up partying in the middle of the float.

For the record, Porsha Williams wasn’t aboard the float but she was aptly represented via a few promo materials…

[Sidebar: Is that shade? or Nah?]

Looks like a fun time for all… despite the obvious tension between Nene and Cynthia. Whatever the case, Andy seemed to be pleased and the crowd thought it was epic!