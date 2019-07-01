Guess what?!?! I’m back!?

I received so many emails inquiring about my absence that I felt that this post was a necessity. For some reason, I thought that a few days away from the internet would go unnoticed, but little did I know how it would make some of you feel.

As a full-time blogger, it’s not uncommon for me to work through my “sick days,” however, this time I chose to totally unplug for a little over a week after having a surgical procedure to allow my mind, body and soul to heal.

Details below…

Fibroids are abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman’s uterus. The growths are typically benign (noncancerous) but often times these tumors become quite large and cause severe health problems.

At least 80% of ALL WOMEN of child bearing age will encounter fibroids at some point. Some women struggle with health issues caused by fibroids their entire lives, while in some cases, they cause no signs or symptoms at all.

Symptoms include heavy menstrual bleeding, prolonged periods, and pelvic pain.

I have suffered with Fibroid tumors for the majority of my adult life and about 6 years ago, I had them surgically removed (myomectomy). I hoped would solve my problems, however they returned and I was back to square one.

If you are a subscriber to my PERSONAL YouTube channel, I offered a extensive details about what I was experiencing in a video titled “For Women Only”.

I opted to go another route this go round and chose Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE).

UFE is a procedure done by a radiologist where the blood flow to the fibroids are blocked in the uterus. My OB-GYN referred my to Dr. Janet Newsome, a radiologist at Emory who discussed the pros and cons of the procedure with me for hours. I was so impressed with her level of expertise that I immediately scheduled the procedure for the next available date.

On June 19, 2019, I had the UFE procedure and spent a few days in the hospital after experiencing some difficulty with the general anesthesia, however once I was released, I’ve been recovering with no issues.

The pain was excruciating the first week, and a laptop was the last thing on my mind.

That being said… I took some time off to heal and chose to “unplug” for a while to help the process along. I’m not at 100% but I’m getting there and I’d like to thank those of you who have patiently waited for my return.

If you are experiencing excessive bleeding and pain during your menstrual cycle, don’t suffer in silence. Weigh your options and do what’s best for your quality of life.

Michelle aka ATLien ?